Continuing technical difficulties

October 16, 2011

Public Eye, as you may have noticed, is still experiencing technical difficulties. As a result, its search function is broken and our ability to update the site is severely impaired. Public Eye's service provider is working to resolve those issues as soon as possible.

By Sean Holman | Posted in | Comments (2)
Tagged:

2 Comments

Author Profile Page Josef K | October 25, 2011 6:08 PM | Reply

I hear somebody tonight raised a glass of Barq's to "the world's best investigative journalist". That would be you.

He then burped and decided those burps to "all those corrupt bureaucrats", "Dippers" and "all you Cons too" :-). I'm sure between those three groups one of 'em tried to hack the site.

Author Profile Page Hal | October 27, 2011 1:33 PM | Reply

You missed a fourth group. It could have been done by a BC Liberal just as easily.

Leave a comment

« Clark becomes natural gas industry storyteller | Main | Harbour authority eying prime waterfront property »

 

Copyright © 2004 - Public Eye Mediaworks. Reproductions of any portion of this Website are permitted only with the expressed permission of Public Eye Mediaworks.
Canadian Web Hosting graciously provided by dotcanuck Web Services. Layout and graphics courtesy of Art Department Design.