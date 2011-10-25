Public Eye, as you may have noticed, is still experiencing technical difficulties. As a result, its search function is broken and our ability to update the site is severely impaired. Public Eye's service provider is working to resolve those issues as soon as possible.
« Clark becomes natural gas industry storyteller | Main | Harbour authority eying prime waterfront property »
Continuing technical difficulties
October 16, 2011
I hear somebody tonight raised a glass of Barq's to "the world's best investigative journalist". That would be you.
He then burped and decided those burps to "all those corrupt bureaucrats", "Dippers" and "all you Cons too" :-). I'm sure between those three groups one of 'em tried to hack the site.
You missed a fourth group. It could have been done by a BC Liberal just as easily.