Clark in a box while Dix gets outside

Premier Christy Clark is in a fiscal box. The provincial government doesn't have much money right now and, so far, Ms. Clark has no plans to change that by raising taxes. Which means, unless the economy turns around, she won't be making many vote-getting spending announcements between now and the next election. By comparison, New Democrat leader Adrian Dix has said if he wins government he'll be raising corporate taxes back to where they were in 2008.

It's reckoned that could put hundreds of millions of dollars back in the government's treasury in fiscal 2013/14. Mr. Dix has been using the promise of that money to make spending commitments, something he'll continue doing in the lead up to 2013.

The Liberals will, of course, counter with the accusation that raising corporate taxes is bad for the economy. But if the protests against Wall Street and Howe Street continue, British Columbians may well decide raising corporate taxes isn't bad for them.