Clark becomes natural gas industry storyteller

What do Premier Christy Clark and her supporter, lobbyist Jay Hill , have in common? Both, it turns out both want to tell the natural gas industry's "story." At last month's oil and gas conference, the premier told attendees she had a job to do "making sure people understand the contribution your industry makes to British Columbia."

"It's a story that need to be told because it's a story that matters to a lot of people," she continued, adding the industry's 5,000 employees have "family sustaining jobs that make it possible for people to put food on the table for their children."

But that self-appointed job is similar to the one Spectra Energy Corp., the province's largest greenhouse gas producing firm, has given to Hill, one of the premier's most vocal right-wing supporters.

In an earlier interview with Public Eye, the company's vice-president of strategic development and external relations for its western Canadian operations Gary Weilinger said the former federal Conservative government house leader's work for Spectra mostly involves "getting the natural gas story out in B.C. from a whole bunch of different perspectives."