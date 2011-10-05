Ex-James staffers backing Topp

October 5, 2011

Earlier, we reported Brian Topp's bid for the federal New Democrat leadership is being supported by Gerry Scott. Now we've learned of former provincial New Democrat leader Carole James's senior staffers - chief of staff Jim Rutkowski and outreach director Raj Sihota - are volunteering for Mr. Topp. Mr. Rutkowski is presently an associate with public relations firm CGI Group.

By Sean Holman | Posted in , | Comments (0)
Tagged: , , ,

Leave a comment

« Regulators to face future post-employment restrictions? | Main | Public Eye Radio - October 9, 2011 lineup »

 

Copyright © 2004 - Public Eye Mediaworks. Reproductions of any portion of this Website are permitted only with the expressed permission of Public Eye Mediaworks.
Canadian Web Hosting graciously provided by dotcanuck Web Services. Layout and graphics courtesy of Art Department Design.