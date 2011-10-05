Earlier, we reported Brian Topp's bid for the federal New Democrat leadership is being supported by Gerry Scott. Now we've learned of former provincial New Democrat leader Carole James's senior staffers - chief of staff Jim Rutkowski and outreach director Raj Sihota - are volunteering for Mr. Topp. Mr. Rutkowski is presently an associate with public relations firm CGI Group.
Ex-James staffers backing Topp
October 5, 2011
