Cunningham gets government appointment

October 4, 2011

Add another Christy Clark supporter to the list of provincial government appointees. Earlier, we reported on how orders in council naming seven of those supporters to various government boards were passed on the same day. And now the province has made former federal Liberal British Columbia president and candidate Bill Cunningham a Simon Fraser University governor. Mr. Cunningham was also once executive director of the federal government's minister's regional office in Vancouver.

By Sean Holman
2 Comments

Author Profile Page Richard | October 5, 2011 9:44 AM | Reply

If this keeps up the BC Liberals will have to build a bigger trough.

Author Profile Page Avoter | October 5, 2011 2:49 PM | Reply

Lyin Brian Mulroney said that he would employ people from other parties after all breathing Conservatives got a
government job. Mz. Christy seems to have the same idea

